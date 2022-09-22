Brackley looking to hit back after shock FA Cup exit

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin

The Saints were on the end of an upset in the FA Cup last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Northern Premier League East side Worksop Town at St James Park.

Kevin Wilkin’s team had gone into the second qualifying round clash in good spirits after putting together a four-match unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League North.

And the Brackley boss is keen to maintain that good league form as they get ready to travel to Alfreton Town on Saturday before heading to AFC Telford United next Tuesday night.

“Any game in this division isn’t easy and to go away from home only makes it all the more trickier,” Wilkin said.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have proved that we can compete and we have done okay recently by taking 10 out of the last 12 points available.

“Equally, we suffered prior to that run where we perhaps didn’t have the breaks and take the points we should have done.

“We are where we are and we need to make sure we get everyone fit and out there and if we do that then we will always have a chance in games.”

Wilkin, meanwhile, conceded his team were under par against an impressive Worksop side last weekend as he admitted the Step 4 visitors were good value for their place in the third qualifying round.

“They are a whole lot more capable than the level they are playing at,” Wilkin said.

“If you look at the players they have in their ranks, they could probably compete at our level.

“But, that aside, we didn’t pass the ball and didn’t apply ourselves in the way we have become accustomed.

“There weren’t enough solid games throughout the group and we have made a couple of mistakes and things opened up for them.

“Worksop kept going, they managed us very well and they fully deserve to be in the next round.