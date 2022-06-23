Brackley facing a big transition, says boss Wilkin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin. Picture by Peter Short

Having finished as runners-up in the Vanarama National League North last season, the Saints have seen the likes of striker Lee Ndlovu and Matt Lowe depart over the past few weeks while Brackley also revealed this morning (Thursday) that defender Louis Lomas has also left.

However, the club have confirmed the likes of captain Gaz Dean, Brackley legend Glenn Walker, goalkeeper Danny Lewis, James Armson, Wes York and Jordan Richards have all agreed fresh terms for the 2022/23.

But Wilkin is well aware that there will be more changes this summer than they have been accustomed to in recent years.

“When you have such a good season you want to keep as many of those players as you can,” the Brackley boss said.

“Clearly we have lost some and there are big shoes to fill but we are delighted we have got the players we have so far and the hard work continues to get other good people into the club.

“We have worked with these players for a long period of time and we are proud that we have been able to develop those boys who have been able to move on to better levels.

“We had a good season and that was because those players were able to deal with the intensity week in and week out.

“It’s an ongoing challenge. You have to keep trying to find these players and keep trying to develop them while also trying to be successful along the way and that’s the hard part of it.

“You sometimes don’t have the time to develop players quickly enough to take you where you want to go.

“That’s the frustrating thing as a management team sometimes is that you can see a player has it in them but getting them the game time as well as trying to be successful is the biggest challenge.

“Except for the first season we came in, this is the biggest transition of players we have had. It’s a challenge but it’s one we are up for.”

It was confirmed last week that Lowe, who was so impressive for Brackley last season, has completed a move to League One club Accrington Stanley.

And Wilkin believes the forward has what it takes to shine in the Football League.

“Matt has been a bit of a slow-burner,” he added.

“I think he was 21 when he joined us so he’s had five seasons with us and he has continued to develop throughout that period.

“A lot of that is down to the players he has been surrounded by and the job the managerial team have done in working with him.

“There’s no sign that progression is abating at the moment and it will need to continue to play consistently in League One.