Brackley boss Johnson relishing the ‘tactical battle’ in return clash with Banbury

Adam Rooney is mobbed by his team-mates after he gave Brackley Town the lead in their 1-1 draw with Banbury United on Boxing Day. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

The much-anticipated first clash between the Vanarama National League North local rivals ended in deadlock at St James Park on Boxing Day.

After a goalless first half, it was the high-flying Saints who opened the scoring through Adam Rooney after 64 minutes.

But the Puritans hit back with substitute Henry Landers scoring the equaliser moments after he had been introduced in the 77th minute.

Brackley remain in second spot in the table as they head into the new year and they are yet to taste defeat in the league under Johnson with the current unbeaten run standing at 14 games.

However, four of the last six have ended in draws and that’s something the manager is keeping a close eye on.

“The boys have got 90 minutes inside them so I am expecting a massive change in performance,” Johnson said as he looked ahead to the New Year’s Day clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

“It’s a bit more of a tactical battle now because we have played them once and we are playing them six days later.

“It’s interesting and I am excited about it in respect of how we can break them down and try to get the three points.

“The lads needed that game to get back on it. With the level we have set, I was disappointed with a draw.

“We want to fight to win the league so I am slightly concerned that a few draws are creeping in at the moment.

“We certainly need to make sure we start killing teams off when we are ahead.”

Johnson admitted his team returned to action after a three-week break with “a bit of a lull” during the first half of the derby clash on Boxing Day.

But, having improved in the second period, he was left disappointed that Brackley were unable to hold on after Rooney had put them in front.

“It was a lively affair,” Johnson added.

“I was disappointed with the performance level in the first half.

“I knew it would be one way or the other after three weeks off. We could either come back with a bit of a lull or we could come back champing at the bit. It certainly wasn’t the latter.

“But we got the message across at half-time and we were a lot more of a threat and deservedly went 1-0 up.