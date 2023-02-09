The Saints’ superb unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League North came to an end last Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 at Peterborough Sports.

It was Johnson’s first league defeat since being appointed as manager at the end of September last year.

The Brackley boss admitted he was left more disappointed by the manner of the loss, rather than the defeat itself.

Roger Johnson watches on from the sidelines during Brackley Town's 2-0 defeat at Peterborough Sports. Picture by Glenn Alcock

But, despite the 17-match unbeaten run being ended, the Saints remain in fourth place in the table and four points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town.

And Johnson believes a rare setback might be something his team needed to help push them on as they head towards the business end of the campaign.

“I was more disappointed by the manner in which we lost,” the Saints boss said.

“I don’t mind losing but not in that way. We were second all over the pitch in every aspect of what you need to do to win a football match.

“The lads know that. We will go over it. It’s not something I have been used to and it’s something I don’t really want to see again to be honest.

“We have been on a hell of a run and maybe we needed that.

“We’re not in a crisis, we’ve lost one game in 18 so that’s something we need to remember.

“We will try to figure out why it happened but then we will move on and move on quickly.

“There’s so much football to be played and I fully expect a reaction when we play Chorley on Saturday.

“I could see the disappointment in them after the game and that’s a feeling none of us want again.

“We are still in a good place and we will kick on, I have no doubts about that.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we need to be on it in every game, not when we pick and choose to be.

“There are teams scrapping for their lives and teams trying to make history by getting in the play-offs so we need to be at it in every single game.