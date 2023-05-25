Gavin Cowan has made his first moves as he builds his Brackley Town squad for next season.

The new Saints boss has completed his first new signing with experienced striker Danny Newton, who had a brief spell with the club in 2013, arriving at St James Park following his recent departure from Vanarama National League side Boreham Wood.

And Cowan has also moved to keep club captain Gareth Dean, who was in interim charge at the end of last season, at Brackley for at least another season.

Newton arrives at Brackley with Football League experience having had a four-year stint at Stevenage where he scored 29 goals in 130 appearances.

Club captain Gareth Dean has agreed to stay on at Brackley Town under new boss Gavin Cowan. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The 32-year-old started his career in the Leicester City Academy before going on to play for the likes of Hinckley United, Barwell, Leamington, Stevenage and Solihull Moors before signing for Boreham Wood last summer.

And Cowan said: “I’m extremely excited to have Danny on board, he’s a proven striker who has excelled at this level and above.

“I’ve worked with him before and know his steely mentality matches his ability on the pitch.”

Dean, meanwhile, missed the end of last season on the pitch due to a quad injury but more than played his part as he took over in the dugout following the departure of Roger Johnson.

And he so nearly led Brackley into the National League as they reached the National League play-off final before losing 2-0 to Kidderminster Harriers in front of over 3,000 fans at St James Park.

The club legend will now be looking to add to his 311 appearances he has made for Brackley since joining from Solihull Moors in 2016.

“I think everyone will agree that signing Gareth is huge for us as a team and a club,” Cowan added.

“Gaz can get back to concentrating on being fit and leading the team into the next season which I’m over the moon with.”

There have been two departures from the Brackley squad that was beaten in the play-off final with experienced midfielder Woods joining league rivals Boston United.

And the Saints have also confirmed that Callum Stead, who won the supporters’, players’ and manager’s player of the year awards after scoring 14 goals in 51 appearances, has also decided to leave St James Park to pursue a move into full-time football.

And Cowan said: “Of course, it’s disappointing to not retain Calum’s services.

“However, we realise that we need to respect his wishes of full-time football and wish him all the best for his future.