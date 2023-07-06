Brackley are in good shape as they get ready for first friendly action

Gavin Cowan has praised his Brackley Town players for the shape they have got themselves into as the preparations for next season pick up some steam.

The Saints begin their pre-season friendly programme this weekend when they head to Daventry Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

That is immediately followed by a trip to Redditch United on Monday night (7.45pm) before Cowan takes his players for a training camp and friendly on the Isle of Man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been a busy few weeks for the new Brackley boss with a number of new signings coming into the fold at St James Park.

Gavin Cowan and his Brackley Town players are preparing for the new season. Picture courtesy of Brackley Town FC

And he believes the squad are already ahead of schedule with the impressive early fitness levels allowing him and his staff to immediately get to work on the style of play.

“We are looking forward to getting into the games,” the Brackley boss said.

“The players have been working extremely hard but, to be honest, with the way they returned which was in incredible shape, we have been able to start our education on how we are going to play a little bit earlier.

“So we feel we are ahead of schedule going into the games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As I have said to the players, it’s all about August 5. They will be looking to make sure they hit peak form at that time.

“But they have worked incredibly hard and it’s not quite like it used to be when I was playing and people were coming back two stone overweight.

“The way they have come back has allowed us to get some good work in. We are really happy with where we are.”

Brackley completed another new signing yesterday (Wednesday) with the addition of midfielder Dominic McHale, who was with National League North rivals Gloucester City last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McHale played for Cowan at AFC Telford United and has also had spells at the likes of Darlington and Radcliffe Borough in the past.

He scored 12 goals in 24 appearances last season and Cowan said: “Dom is someone who I have obviously worked with previously and know how much he can offer to the group.