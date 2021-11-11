Brackley all set for a huge summit clash

Lee Ndlovu scores Brackley Town's opening goal in their fine 2-1 success over Spennymoor Town at St James Park on Tuesday night. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town are gearing up for a top-of-the-table showdown in the Vanarama National League North this weekend.

The Saints’ impressive start to the season continued this week as they followed up a 0-0 draw at Farsley Celtic with a fine 2-0 victory over Spennymoor Town at St James Park on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals from Lee Ndlovu and Twariq Yusuf.

The win keeps Brackley in second place, level on points with leaders AFC Fylde which is where they are heading on Saturday.

It’s a huge game in the early part of the campaign and while boss Kevin Wilkin knows everything is far from being decided as far as the league is concerned, he is looking forward to seeing his team pit their wits against a fellow contender.

“The fact that we are going into it off the back of a good win just adds even more to it,” the Brackley boss said.

“We know it’s a really tough place to go. They are a full-time side and they have serious ambitions of moving through the levels.

“We are very respectful of that and know we are in for a tough time.

“But that’s what we want, we play the game so we can get into these moments and these are the ones you have to enjoy and scrap and battle to get something out of.

“We realise there is a long way to go and there will be massive games to come after this one.

“Conditions will change as we get into the winter months so lots of challenges lie ahead.

“But certainly, with where we are, we want to try to sustain that. You have to try to stay injury free and suspension free and these will be big factors between now and the end of the season.

“If we can continue like we are then we have proven we can be competitive with the group we have got.

“You just hope you don’t end up on the wrong side of the fine lines that we play in all the time.

“It’s a game at a time and all that. We get one out of the way and move on to the next one and it’s always easier to do that after a positive result.”

Reflecting on the last two games, Wilkin added: “We did everything but score on Saturday, we played really well and we were disappointed not to take all three points.