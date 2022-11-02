Boss Whing urges Puritans to be ‘more clinical’ after a frustrating stalemate

Banbury United manager Andy Whing. Picture by Peter Short

The Puritans headed to Latimer Park last night (Tuesday) looking to end a run of four defeats in a row in all competitions.

And while they did that with a 0-0 draw, Whing felt it should have been even more.

The Puritans enjoyed the vast majority of possession and but couldn’t find a way through, even after the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Lewis White was sent-off for a second bookable offence just past the hour.

“I thought we were dominant from the first whistle, I thought we were outstanding,” Whing said.

“But we are bitterly disappointed we haven’t come away with the three points.

“It made it a bit harder when they went down to 10 men and they defended really, really well between the goalposts.

“We have carved out some good chances but we have to be so much better. We have to force the issue, we have to be more clinical.

“We get down the sides of teams so well and we had more than enough chances to go and win a game but we haven’t.

