Andy Whing believes there’s light at the end of the tunnel as far as Banbury United’s injury problems are concerned.

The Puritans have been hit by injuries, particularly in the past few weeks in which they have struggled for form with no wins in the last six matches.

It’s a run that has left Banbury sitting just five points above the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North, although they have a number of games in hand on those around them.

Whing was able to name just three substitutes in last Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Buxton but he expects to have a number of players back for this weekend’s trip to play-off chasing Chorley, including goalkeeper Jack Harding and centre-half Kelvin Langmead.

Jack Stevens has left Banbury United to sign for Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Julie Hawkins

Midfielder Josh Smile has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and Whing said: “I know I sound like a broken record but injuries have killed us.

“Our goalkeeper has been out for the last four games and on Saturday morning Kelvin Langmead was ruled out.

“We had three players on the bench, two were not fit to play and one had only played 10 minutes in the last three months.

“The good thing is we should have four or five back for the weekend and we didn’t have a game on Tuesday so the players should have had plenty of rest.

“We have lost Josh Smile for the season, which is a massive loss for us but everyone else should be fit and raring go on Saturday.

“By and large, performances haven’t been that bad to be fair.

“Last Saturday, we had to throw a team together. We couldn’t really change much and Sam Brown went off injured after half-an-hour as well.

“We are just in one of those moments but I think this week has been a godsend with no midweek game and we should have everyone back for the weekend.

“It’s going to be a big week for us.”

Banbury will also be without striker Jack Stevens after the club accepted an offer for him from National League side Solihull Moors where he has now signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Stevens hit 23 goals in last season’s emphatic Southern League Premier Central title success and scored nine at the higher level in the current campaign.

He follows the likes of Chris Wreh and Morgan Roberts in leaving Banbury for a higher level.

“We have done fantastically well over the last couple of years,” Whing added.

“We have sold players to clubs at higher levels and our head of recruitment has gone into full-time football with a National League club so it just shows what we have done in a short space of time.

“The only problem, of course, is that we have lost our three top scorers from last season and haven’t really replaced them yet.

“If you want to replace them you’ve got to throw a lot of money at it.