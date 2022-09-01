Boss Whing backs Banbury to bounce back from rare defeat

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury United boss Andy Whing saw his team suffer a first defeat of the season on Monday

The Puritans were edged out 1-0 at Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday, the home side securing all three points through Louis Hall's strike on the stroke of half-time.

Banbury huffed and puffed to try and get back into the game in the second half, but they were unable to find a leveller and slipped to their first defeat in 18 matches in all competitions.

Whing felt his team weren't at the races, but wasn't about to criticise the team, who were impressive 3-1 winners over Hereford on Saturday, and will now look to get another unbeaten run going when they host Southport this weekend.

"I found that match as frustrating as they come, and I just don't think we got going," admitted Whing on Puritans Radio. "I don't think our quality was where it has been, but I can't come here and start slating players' performances because of how well we have done.

"That's our first defeat in 18 matches, but I just don't think we ever got to grips with the game.

"You have to give credit to Leamington, I thought they were outstanding off the ball, the way they competed, their shape, and the way they played they gave us a lot of respect.

"Our quality just wasn't quite there. It was one of those days where nothing really went for us, and when we had chances in good areas, our first touch or whatever seemed to let us down.

"But we will take it on the chin. We will learn from it, and I have told the players to keep their heads up. It does hurt to lose games, but when we come in again on Thursday we want to be bouncing again and looking forward to Saturday.

"We are back at home, it's a big pitch that suits us and we are looking forward to it."

In Saturday's win over Hereford, Morgan Roberts scored twice and Jay Williams got the other.

The Puritans are second in the table on 13 points from six games.

Southport will arrive in Banbury off the back of a 1-0 defeat at third-placed AFC Fylde on Monday, having drawn 0-0 at home with AFC Telford on Saturday.