Boss keen to stop the rot as Banbury's run of defeats goes on

Connor Ferguson (right) celebrates his goal at Bury on Saturday. Photo: Banbury United.

​Banbury United boss Kelvin Langmead was again frustrated as his side fell to their fourth league defeat in a row on Saturday.

The 2-1 loss at Bury Town means the Puritans are without a win in any competition since September 27, a run of seven games in total, and they ended the weekend just two points outside the SPL Division One Central relegation zone.

And having led in Suffolk before eventually losing the game in the 83rd minute, not helped by having had Josh Flanagan sent off 11 minutes earlier, Langmead told Puritans Radio it was a tough one to take.

He said: “I’m really disappointed with the result. I felt that the way we started the game we were worthy of going 1-0 up, and even though it was 1-1 at half-time we were bang in the game.

"But as the game went on, big moments went against us, and it’s always hard once you’re down to ten men as the momentum of the game got shifted in their favour and we were left really disappointed.”

On the sending off of Flanagan, Langmead said: “From where I was, it looked as if the ball was moving away from goal so you could argue that, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter as the ref’s sent him off and we have to try and deal with it.

"We had to shuffle the pack and decide whether to go after it and risk conceding more goals, but in the end it’s another defeat and one I’m really disappointed with.”

Banbury return to action with a trip to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday, before 48 hours later they again head south with a visit to St Ives.

Langmead said: “When you’re losing games it’s difficult as it becomes a habit just like winning games does, so we have to look at ourselves and find a way.

"I still believe in this squad and that it’s got what it takes, but we’re not producing at the moment. It’s about finding a way of getting that confidence back rather than me going in the dressing room and hammering them.”​