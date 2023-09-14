Boss Jones warns Banbury against FA Cup complacency
The Pilgrims will travel north in good heart following an emphatic 3-0 win over Warrington in the Vanarama National League North on a hot Saturday afternoon.
It was a third league win of the season for Banbury, with a goal in each half from Ken Charles sandwiching an effort from Aiden Elliott-Wheeler as Jones's side moved up to 15th in the table.
Nantwich play at step four, and are currently mid-table in the Northern Premier League West Division, having won two and lost two of their four matches to date.
They too were 3-0 winners at the weekend, seeing off hosts Liversedge in the FA Trophy, and although Jones believes his team is capable of winning and getting on a roll in the FA Cup, he is expecting a tough test at the Swansway Stadium.
"The FA Cup and it is a competition we want to try to progress in," said the Banbury boss. “I have a pretty good history in the FA Cup myself, but Nantwich will be a tough game and they will be up for it."They will also want a cup run, and there will be some shocks at the weekend, we just have to make sure we are not one of them.
"We will get our heads right for the game, and I feel much more comfortable doing that after Saturday's win."
Jones was very unhappy with his players after their 4-0 capitulation at South Shields on September 2, but has been delighted with how they have responded, following up a 0-0 midweek draw with Alfreton with Saturday's victory.
"I thought we played very well in very tricky conditions on Saturday as it was really warm out there," said the Banbury boss. "A fast start was important and the lads did that, we created a few chances and took two of them early on to find ourselves 2-0 up.
"Then I thought we managed the game pretty well, our goalkeeper hasn't had too much to do and we we were definitely the better team.
"I was bitterly disappointed after the South Shields game and voiced my opinion, but the lads have reacted really well with two clean sheets and four points out of six at home."