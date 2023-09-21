Boss Jones says Puritans need to find a cure for their travel sickness
The Puritans boss was not a happy man after seeing his side crash out of the FA Cup last weekend, slumping to a 2-1 defeat at a Nantwich Town side that plays two steps below Banbury.
It was the latest in a string of disappointing awaydays for Jones and his players this season, as they have also lost 3-0 at Scarborough Athletic and 4-0 at South Shields, as well as going down 2-0 at Gloucester City.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And with another long trip north on the agenda this weekend, Jones is determined to get to the bottom of the issue.
"I don't want this become a recurring theme, but once again we have gone north and every time we go half an hour north of Birmingham we seem to get beaten," Jones told Puritans Radio.
"I need to look at our preparation, are we doing that properly? I am going to anaylse everything because our away form is pretty poor, and it isn't acceptable.
"We will have to look at everything, but I am just stating a fact that we have struggled when we have gone away from home."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Banbury were strong favourites to progress in the Cup, but conceded an early goal and then, after missing a string of chances, went 2-0 down with seven minutes remaining.
A Troy Bourne own goal on 85 minutes gave the Puritans a lifeline, and they then thought they had earned a replay, but the equaliser was chalked off due to a foul throw.
"I am extremely disappointed, as I don't think we played very well. We had enough chances to get something from the game, but we didn't take them," said a frustrated Jones.
"It was a poor goal we conceded which means we are chasing the game, and then we had three or four good opportunities we didn't take.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We then overcommitted and killed ourselves by conceding a really poor second goal."
And on that disallowed leveller?
"I think it was a foul throw, but you sometimes need that little bit of luck," said the Banbury boss. "We didn't get it, but we shouldn't be relying on luck. We should be good enough to go to Nantwich and stay in the Cup at the very least.”