Boss is pleased with response after Banbury draw
Yaw Ofusu’s equaliser on the half-hour mark cancelled out an early opener from Stortford’s James Collins, to mean United sit tenth in the league but only four points off the play-off places going into next weekend.
And as Hollyhead told Puritans Radio, he felt his side probably deserved to take all three points rather than just the one.
He said: “I thought in the second-half we showed a real reaction. Up until they scored I didn’t feel we’d put enough pressure on the ball and some of our passes were quite sloppy, and it wasn’t anywhere near the standards that we’ve seen.
"After we scored I then think we achieved far more control in the game and at half-time the players themselves said that we could go another level.
"In the second-half, we did and I think if you look at the balance of the second-half, the majority of the good situations fell our way.
"We finished the game with five attacking players in the final third for most of the last 20/25 minutes and I felt there was only one team going to win it.
"So it’s a point on the road in what was a competitive game, I think everyone could see that, and we showed a better reaction than we did at Spalding to them scoring and we managed the game a lot better in the second-half than we did last week.”
Banbury were back in action with a home game against Thames Valley League Division One side Henley Town in the Oxfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday, after this week’s Guardian went to press.
They’ll then turn their attention back to the league on Saturday with the visit of Stourbridge, who currently sit fourth in the SPL Premier Central standings and four points ahead of Hollyhead’s men.