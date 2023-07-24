News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Boss Cowan pleased with Brackley performance despite narrow defeat to Cobblers

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan was a pleased man despite his side’s 2-1 loss at home to Cobblers in their fifth pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday.
By James Wiles
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST
Striker Danny Newton on the attack for Brackley Town against the Cobblers on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)Striker Danny Newton on the attack for Brackley Town against the Cobblers on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Striker Danny Newton on the attack for Brackley Town against the Cobblers on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Saints held their own against their newly-promoted Sky Bet League One opponents for much of the game, and after the Cobblers had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time they equalised through a header from skipper captain Gareth Dean early in the second half.

However, the Cobblers scored again to claim the win, and even could afford the luxury of missing a late penalty, as goalkeeper Danny Lewis dived low to his left to keep out Louis Appere’s stoppage time effort.

But Cowan was impressed with his team’s performance in their narrow defeat.

Most Popular
Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“There’s loads to be positive about because we bossed most of the first half and there was a lot of penetrative play,” said the Brackley boss.

“You can see that the lads are starting to understand the way we want to play in and out of possession, and I’m really pleased that we had a lot of the play.

“I thought we were patient and there was so much positivity in our build-up play.

“The draw against Burton Albion in midweek and the loss against Northampton today are results that don’t reflect how we played, because we’ve been particularly good for large parts of those games.

“In pre-season, no matter how much you prepare, it’s never quite where you want it to be

“We want the lads to get minutes in their legs, and we’re on the periphery of educating ourselves and being competitive.

Jon Brady and his team made it a really good test for us, and I’m pleased with how it went apart from the result.

“It’s starting to heat up now, and we’re in good stead going into Tuesday.”

Brackley travel to Stratford Town in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Tuesday night. Their opponents finished mid-table in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central last season.

Related topics:CobblersBrackleyJon Brady