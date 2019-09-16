Boost for club ahead of rebuilding

Brackley Town have received a massive boost to help with the rebuilding of the new clubhouse and other facilities at St James Park.

The club was already developing plans to improve the ground to attain step one status should they be promoted. The fire in June which destroyed the clubhouse set the club back but they are determined to push on.

Chairman Francis Oliver said: “The fire created serious challenges that the club is still working to resolve, involving temporary measures so that the club was able to continue to operate. We are now taking forward plans for the permanent replacement of the clubhouse.”

And the club has been awarded substantial funding in the form of grants including South Northants District Council (SNDC). That means the club can now proceed with several exciting ground developments.

Those include the construction of two stands, each accommodating 150 seats, either side of the dug-outs. The additional seating will facilitate the removal of the seats in the St Neots stand, turning that end into a terrace.

They will construct a short stretch of covered terracing at the cricket ground end, accommodating 200 spectators. There will be an additional toilet block, re-location of the main tea bar and construction of a bar in an area that will be named The Fanzone.

The design and fencing arrangements will allow segregation for future games as required. Preliminary work will start immediately with some aspects due for completion by mid-November.

Councillor Phil Bignell added: “We’re pleased to be able to give this grant of £150,000 to the club to help support their sporting endeavours and provide a wider benefit to the Brackley community alike.”