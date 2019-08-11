Bond's thunderball sends shot-shy Saints to second defeat

Brackley Town slipped to their second defeat of the Vanarama National League North campaign, going down 1-0 at York City on Saturday.

Andy Bond’s 55th minute long range effort that crept in off the post was the defining moment of an intensely competitive but ultimately fruitless game for Brackley at York’s Bootham Crescent. The win sent City top of the embryonic National League North table leaving Saints with one win from the opening three fixtures of the new season.

The home side enjoyed the better of things but Saints remained steadfast in their task and almost grabbed an added-time equaliser at the end of the game as Glenn Walker was foiled in a goalmouth scramble.

Introducing Thierry Audel and Dan Holman for their first starts, manager Kevin Wilkin changed the team’s formation from Tuesday’s defeat at Leamington and was rewarded by a more resolute and compact performance. The lack of goal threat however remains Wilkin’s biggest headache as Saints rarely tested the York keeper and did not manage a single shot on target throughout the match.

Ellis Myles’ effort was blocked, Carl Baker worked some space for a shot but fired wide and Audel shot over from Matt Lowe’s pass late for their only real goal attempts. York failed to hit the target on several second half occasions when clinical finishing would have sealed the win for The Minstermen but the visitors defended in resolute fashion to keep the final result in the balance until the final whistle..

“We applied ourselves well but it’s a difficult place to come and York have made a good start to the season,” Wilkin said.

“We are disappointed to have lost the game to be honest even though we didn’t do enough to deserve to win it. The goal was on the soft side for us. Thierry [Audel] and Dan [Holman] have been patient and deserved their chance in the team and largely the change to formation worked albeit we didn’t create too many clear-cut chances. We have to keep working hard and doing the right things and hopefully we will come through this spell soon.”