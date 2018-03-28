Big Ron is a huge hit with packed audience at cub

Banbury United’s clubhouse was packed to the rafters on Friday for the introduction of the charismatic sporting personality Ron Atkinson.

Big Ron entertained the audience with an evening of interesting, amusing football stories and anecdotes during his illustrious management career.

Compere and host Matty Bragg warmed up the awaiting audience with a humorous set and then the former West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United manager took over to keep everyone entranced with his magnetic presence as he reeled off story after story, providing a night of football delight.

His rapport with the crowd continued with a question and answer session and he further proved his football knowledge and recollection of past events rattling off answers, opinions and observations as the questions came thick and fast.

For every football fan this was a night to relish and one that will have left everyone with a smile on a memorable night at the Spencer Clubhouse.