Banbury United's new season preparations well underway

Banbury United manager Andy Whing has lined up Oxford United to give his side a strong pre-season test File picture by Julie Hawkins

A group of volunteers have been working hard to help ensure that the ground will be ready for National League football in August.

Last month a working party started the challenging work of repairing the Town End terraces.

The club have also secured the services of a large contingent of wheelie bins in club colours to help keep things tidy around the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium for next season!

New Chairman Ronnie Johnson is pleased to see how the volunteers are working to get everything ready for their National League North campaign.

“As a fan owned club it’s great to see supporters giving their time to the club in so many different ways and helping us improve off the pitch as well as on it,” he said.

"As we move forward this club team spirit will be invaluable to enhance our position.”

United have also welcomed Neil Webber as their new Bar and Clubhouse Manager.

He has been a regular behind the bar on matchdays for a couple of seasons and is keen to promote the use of the clubhouse as a venue, bringing in more revenue for the club.

Another exciting pre-season friendly has been added to manager Andy Whing’s list.

SkyBet League One club Oxford United will be Banbury’s visitors on Saturday, July 9 with kick off scheduled for 4pm.

The fixture will be a stern test for the newly promoted Banbury side, with Karl Robinson set to bring his first team.

Supporters will be looking forward to a string of challenging warm-up games, ahead of Banbury’s first season at Step 2 level.