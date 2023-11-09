Banbury United's Love Island winner to lead Puritans’ Children in Need fundraiser

A Banbury United player and former Love Island winner will lead the Puritans' Children in Need fundraiser this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central defender Finley Tapp will lead the football club’s fundraising efforts when he starts off the eight-hour charity cyclothon on Friday November 17.

The 24-year-old will be among a succession of people linked to the town and football club who will take to the saddle of an exercise bike for a 30-minute stint between 2pm and 10pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finley said: “I’m really happy to lead the Banbury United cyclothon in aid of Children in Need and to raise as much money as we can for the initiative’s excellent causes.

Banbury United FC's Love Island star will lead the club's fundraising efforts for Children in Need.

"There was a suggestion initially that I do several hours on the bike, but luckily, we recently got drawn in an FA Trophy match on the next day, and the manager says I can’t overdo it!”

The Milton Keynes-born footballer joined the Puritans over the summer after a move from Oxford City, but is perhaps most well known for winning the 2020 reality show with then-partner Paige Turley.

People have been invited to the team’s clubhouse to enjoy refreshments, cheer on the cyclists, and dig into their pockets for donations to Children in Need via cash on the day or a JustGiving page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbury United FC board director Lisa Dixon said: “The club wanted to do something to support Children in Need and to have some fun involving players and the local community.”

“As the Children in Need theme this year is to ‘be sportacular’ and ‘challenge yourself’ we thought a cyclothon would be a great idea. We are able to physically challenge ourselves while being in the warm and close to the bar!”

“Besides being a defender for Banbury United, Finley Tapp is, of course, a huge celebrity, having won Love Island in 2020. We are hoping people will either come along and support Finley in person or donate to our Just Giving page.”

Banbury United FC will also be collecting donations for Children in Need at its home FA Trophy match against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday November 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement