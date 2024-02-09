Banbury United's game and flood fundraiser called off – ironically due to more flooding and waterlogged pitch
In a statement posted to the club’s social media pages, they announced that tomorrow’s home game against Walsall’s Rushall Olympic has been postponed.
Unfortunately, a fundraising auction the club was hosting to raise money for the club after a previous flood caused financial losses has also had to be postponed.
A spokesperson for the club said: "Yet again, water on the pitch prevents play at Banbury United.
“In a cruel and ironic twist, the club’s “Big Bid Flood Relief Auction” scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm – designed to help recoup some of the lost income – has also had to be postponed due to flooding!
“This event will now run after Banbury United v South Shields on Saturday February 24th.”