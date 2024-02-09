Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement posted to the club’s social media pages, they announced that tomorrow’s home game against Walsall’s Rushall Olympic has been postponed.

Unfortunately, a fundraising auction the club was hosting to raise money for the club after a previous flood caused financial losses has also had to be postponed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the club said: "Yet again, water on the pitch prevents play at Banbury United.

Banbury United has postponed tomorrow's game due to a waterlogged pitch.

“In a cruel and ironic twist, the club’s “Big Bid Flood Relief Auction” scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm – designed to help recoup some of the lost income – has also had to be postponed due to flooding!