Banbury United have been forced to postpone tomorrow’s (Saturday February 10) game and a fundraising event due to a waterlogged pitch.
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
In a statement posted to the club’s social media pages, they announced that tomorrow’s home game against Walsall’s Rushall Olympic has been postponed.

Unfortunately, a fundraising auction the club was hosting to raise money for the club after a previous flood caused financial losses has also had to be postponed.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Yet again, water on the pitch prevents play at Banbury United.

Banbury United has postponed tomorrow's game due to a waterlogged pitch.Banbury United has postponed tomorrow's game due to a waterlogged pitch.
“In a cruel and ironic twist, the club’s “Big Bid Flood Relief Auction” scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm – designed to help recoup some of the lost income – has also had to be postponed due to flooding!

“This event will now run after Banbury United v South Shields on Saturday February 24th.”

