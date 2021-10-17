Banbury United to host Football League opposition in the FA Cup

Banbury United will entertain Sky Bet League Two side Barrow in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup

Banbury United will host Football League opposition in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup.

Andy Whing’s team will take on Barrow, who are currently 13th in Sky Bet League Two, at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on the weekend of November 6 after the draw was made live on ITV this afternoon.

The Puritans secured their place in the first round of the competition for the second season in a row with a superb 1-0 victory over Vanarama National League South side Bath City at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium yesterday (Saturday).

Yesterday’s win extended the Puritans’ record-breaking start to the campaign as they racked up a 15th game without defeat in all competitions with their most notable victory so far.

Kelvin Langmead was the Banbury hero as his fine strike just before half-time proved decisive in front of a huge crowd of 1,535.

Now they will be hoping to go one better than last season when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Canvey Island in the first round proper in what proved to be the last game of the campaign, which was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.