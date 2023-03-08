Banbury United reduce match prices for women and girls to honour International Women’s Day

The club will be reducing women’s tickets to £5 and girls' tickets to £2, alongside having mini women’s games at halftime - and collecting money for a local domestic abuse charity to honour International Women’s Day (which is on March 8).
Supporters will have the chance to meet the players from the women’s team as they organise a collection, with 50 per cent of donations going to the Reducing the Risk of Domestic Abuse Oxfordshire charity and the other 50 per cent of money raised will go to the women’s section of the club.
Lisa Dixon, Banbury United board director, said: "Banbury United is keen to grow its women’s football section and make both our adult and junior players feel part of the family. We felt it was time to properly introduce the team to our Saturday supporters and what better occasion than International Women’s Day? Let’s give them our encouragement."
"Just as important, we would like to welcome more female supporters to the club, particularly those who may be coming along for the first time, and so we very warmly invite women and girls to the football match this Saturday with discounted entry at the gate of just £5 and £2 respectively."
Banbury United's women’s team was relaunched this season and plays in the Thames Valley Counties Women's Football League Division 1. The club also runs the Wildcats introductory football programme for girls aged 5–11, providing female players a pathway from five-year-olds right up to senior level.
Banbury United’s women’s team captain, Chloe Stallwood, said that the players are delighted with the idea. She added: “We are looking forward to shining a light on our team on Saturday. I’m particularly pleased to be able to lead a collection for charitable donations to Reducing the Risk.
"Not only do they work with victims, they also support the court process and provide free training for members of the community to become domestic abuse champions in workplaces and community settings.”