Banbury United: Puritans pay tribute to the club’s history by returning to original stadium name

Banbury United Football Club has paid homage to its history by returning to the stadium’s former name, which the club used 90 years ago.

The club played its first home game last weekend (Saturday, February 1) at the newly renamed Spencer Stadium.

The name change from the Banbury Plant and Skip Hire Community Stadium to the Spencer Stadium is a nod to the club’s history.

Formed in 1931 as Spencer Villa, the club began its journey as a club for workers at the Spencer Corsets Factory.

They played their first game at Spencer Stadium in 1934, and despite changing names to Banbury United in 1965, they have been based at the same ground ever since.

Now, thanks to a new sponsorship deal with solar power and electric vehicle charging provider egg, the Puritans will once again play at the Spencer Stadium.

Director at Banbury United FC, Ryan Duggleby, said: “Community has been at the heart of the club since our first match in 1931 and has remained a focus ever since.

“Our partnership with egg is going to open up lots of opportunities for the club and its supporters.

“From the moment I spoke with the egg team it was immediately clear that they understand the importance of our club to the fans, the town and beyond. I’m excited for what we can achieve together!”

The decision to return the club’s stadium to its original name has been well-received by the Puritans’ fanbase.

Lifelong Banbury fan and comedian Matt Bragg said: “It’s great to see the Spencer Stadium name back where it belongs.

“It’s home, and it’s such an important part of the club’s almost 100-year history. I think it will be a real lift for everyone.”

As part of the sponsorship deal, egg is giving Banbury United £500 for every Banbury resident who signs up for solar panels via its referral page.

Gavin Morse, marketing director at egg said: “As a Banbury fan since I was a kid, I’m proud that egg has been able to make a nod to not only the past but also support the club in looking forward to a positive, greener future”.

For more information, visit: https://www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/