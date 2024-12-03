​Banbury United players reflect on home defeat with 'impressive' post-match meeting

Banbury are five games without a win after Saturday's loss. Photo: BUFC.

Banbury United boss ​Simon Hollyhead says a long but ‘very impressive’ meeting took place amongst the coaching staff and players following the 2-0 defeat at home to Lowestoft Town on Saturday.

​The Puritans are now without a win in five league games, leaving them six points adrift of the SPL Premier Central play-off places – but also only four points outside the relegation zone.

And speaking to Puritans Radio after the game, Hollyhead said a detailed inquest was held to Saturday’s performance, Lowestoft having lifted themselves out of the bottom four with their victory.

He said: “It’s taken me a long time to come out and talk to you because the players have led a very impressive meeting in the dressing room where they spoke a lot from within about accountability and responsibility – they’re very mature people and very disappointed with the outcome.

"They’ve very determined to take their degree of responsibility, the same as we do as coaching and backroom staff in everything we do to prepare the players.

"It’s a very collective review and there’s some really impressive characters who have made some very valid points.

"Some players are here because they have an intrinsic motivation to do well and lead this club forward – there are a lot of games left and it’s a very new group.

"The key thing for us at each juncture is to always review and there were certain things we talked about before this game on the back of last week, and there were some better performances this week and a good reaction in the second-half after we’d started well in the first ten minutes but then they got their opening goal pretty much from nothing that it felt to me left us a bit deflated.”

Banbury now prepare for the challenge of hosting league leaders Kettering Town on Saturday, with a trip to third-placed AFC Telford United following a week later.