Banbury United player awards shared at end of amazing season

Banbury United manager Andy Whing thanks fans for their support Picture by Julie Hawkins

Supporters cast votes for 14 members of the team, but Chris Wreh and Giorgio Rasulo shared the award, with Young Player of the Year going to Jay Williams.

The Players’ Player of the Year, voted for by the squad and management was Alex Babos.

Manager Andy Whing said: “We have achieved success this year because we are a team but it’s great that individual contributions are recognised by supporters and teammates alike.

"A tie for Player of the Season and so many players getting votes shows just how hard it is to single one player out.”

With the disappointment of last Saturday’s Championship game against Taunton being cancelled by the visitors, the awards planned for post-match were unable to go ahead.

Instead Whing presented them at Sunday’s family day, which he had arranged for players and their families, inviting club volunteers along too, for what would be the last visit to the ground for them this season.

Whing wanted the day to recognise everyone’s contribution. “The staff and players get fantastic support from their families and there are always sacrifices that have to be made for football,” he said.

"It is great to have the chance to say thank you to them for their support this season along with the volunteers who are the lifeblood of the club.”

The Southern League Premier Division Central champions finished the season with 102 points from their 40 games, with 32 wins, six draws and just two defeats.

"We won the league with four games to go, but the lads were relentless to the end,” said the manager.