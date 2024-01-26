Banbury United have confirmed that manager Mark Jones has left the club.

Mark Jones has left his role at Banbury United.

Jones took over the Puritans last summer, but has seen them struggle to gain momentum in the National League North and they currently sit one place above the relegation zone, without a win in seven matches.

Jones’ last game in charge was a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Gloucester City on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “The club can confirm that Mark Jones has left his post as manager of Banbury United’s men’s first team.

“Mark’s commitment and dedication to Banbury United have never been in question and we would like to sincerely thank him for his contribution to the club. He took on and delivered the daunting task of recruiting a squad almost from scratch over last summer.

“However, recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Mark well for his future in the game.”

In a statement released via his social media accounts, Jones said he was disappointed things hadn’t worked out with Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I’d like to thank chairman Ronnie Johnson and the board of directors for giving me the opportunity to manage the club in June last year.

"It was always going to be a difficult task taking over from a club legend in Andy Whing and I quickly realised that all but two players had already made their minds up to leave the club!

"I had to try and build a squad for a challenging season ahead in the National League North, which wasn’t an easy task.

"I think most people agreed it was going to be tough this season and keeping the club at National League North level would be an achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have enjoyed some fantastic results away from home against the likes of Tamworth, Boston and Southport but we have struggled at home throughout the season.

"I can honestly look at myself in the mirror and say that I have given everything to help make Banbury United a success and with three games in hand on King’s Lynn and two on Gloucester City, I felt with a couple of decent additions player-wise, which I have been working tirelessly on, we’d be OK.

"Unfortunately the board have decided a change in management is necessary.