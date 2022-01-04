Banbury United now massive 14 points clear at top after wins at Alvechurch and Redditch United

Fans at Alvechurch on New Year's Day (Picture by Julie Hawkins)

Two 2-0 away wins over New Year have stretched incredible Banbury United’s lead at the top of the league to 14 points.

And although second-placed Coalville’s game against Alvechurch tonight (Tuesday 4th) might reduce it, Puritans fans still have huge smiles on their faces going in to 2022.

On Saturday at fifth-placed Alvechurch it wasn’t until the 66th minute that Banbury took a deserved lead, when Chris Wreh set up Morgan Roberts and it took another 20 minutes before Henry Landers made sure of the points from a corner.

Captain Giorgio Rasulo was missing through illness, giving Jack Finch his first start of the season and goalkeeper Jack Harding, was named on the subs’ bench for the first time since his injury back in October.

Banbury were made to wait even longer to break the deadlock at fourth-from-bottom Redditch United, but was worth the trip for the Banbury fans, who made up more than half of the 598-strong crowd at the Trico Stadium. Recent signing Victor Sodeinde netted his first goal since joining from Hereford FC with just six minutes to go.

And in the 88th Lewis Johnson headed in to settle matters, bringing Banbury’s tally to 31 points from a possible 36 away from home and a fantastic 63 points overall from 24 games in the Southern League Premier Central Division.