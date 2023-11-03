News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Banbury United move quickly to replace injured wing-back Tompkins

Banbury United have been dealt a big blow with the news that right wing-back Jack Tompkins has suffered a fractured leg and will be out for 'several months'.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Jack Tompkins is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injuryJack Tompkins is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury
Jack Tompkins is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury

Tompkins has been a key player for the Puritans this season, but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering the injury in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Southport.

Banbury boss Mark Jones feared the worst at the time, and after the player underwent scans his fears have been realised.

But Jones has moved quickly to cover the loss with the signing of former Coventry City full-back Dion Kelly-Evans.

Most Popular

Kelly-Evans, who has also played for Notts County, Kettering Town and Boreham Wood, will make his debut in Saturday's home date with Chorley.

Tompkins will still be a big miss for Banbury though, with chairman Ronnie Johnson saying: “Jack has very quickly entered the hearts of Banbury United fans since his arrival in pre-season with his hard-working mentality, endless energy and fighting spirit.

"This is evidenced by the fact that he has picked up man-of-the-match no less than three times in our seven home league games.

"We have waited patiently and hoped for something positive from his scans this week but are devastated at the news that we lose him for at least the rest of this year.

"Along with Mark Jones and the team management, we will offer Jack the support he needs.”

The signing of Kelly-Evans is something of a coup for Banbury though, with the 27-year-old being a free agent after being released over the summer by Boreham Wood.

He was let go at the end of last season, having missed the bulk of the campaign due to injury, having sustained a broken collarbone in October, 2022.

Kelly-Evans spent four years at his hometown club, Coventry, before a having a year at Kettering and then playing for three seasons with Notts County.

Boss Jones said: "I’m delighted that Dion has agreed to join us.

"Dion is a very good player who brings fantastic experience with him, having played in the league for Coventry City and the National League with Notts County and Boreham Wood.

"He is an all action right back that will fit in with our style.”

Related topics:Banbury UnitedRonnie Johnson