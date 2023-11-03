Banbury United have been dealt a big blow with the news that right wing-back Jack Tompkins has suffered a fractured leg and will be out for 'several months'.

Tompkins has been a key player for the Puritans this season, but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering the injury in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Southport.

Banbury boss Mark Jones feared the worst at the time, and after the player underwent scans his fears have been realised.

But Jones has moved quickly to cover the loss with the signing of former Coventry City full-back Dion Kelly-Evans.

Kelly-Evans, who has also played for Notts County, Kettering Town and Boreham Wood, will make his debut in Saturday's home date with Chorley.

Tompkins will still be a big miss for Banbury though, with chairman Ronnie Johnson saying: “Jack has very quickly entered the hearts of Banbury United fans since his arrival in pre-season with his hard-working mentality, endless energy and fighting spirit.

"This is evidenced by the fact that he has picked up man-of-the-match no less than three times in our seven home league games.

"We have waited patiently and hoped for something positive from his scans this week but are devastated at the news that we lose him for at least the rest of this year.

"Along with Mark Jones and the team management, we will offer Jack the support he needs.”

The signing of Kelly-Evans is something of a coup for Banbury though, with the 27-year-old being a free agent after being released over the summer by Boreham Wood.

He was let go at the end of last season, having missed the bulk of the campaign due to injury, having sustained a broken collarbone in October, 2022.

Kelly-Evans spent four years at his hometown club, Coventry, before a having a year at Kettering and then playing for three seasons with Notts County.

Boss Jones said: "I’m delighted that Dion has agreed to join us.

"Dion is a very good player who brings fantastic experience with him, having played in the league for Coventry City and the National League with Notts County and Boreham Wood.