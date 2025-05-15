Banbury United learn next season's opponents as leagues are confirmed
The Puritans will once again compete in the Southern Premier League Premier Central, having finished in 12th place under Simon Hollyhead.
There will be some new venues to visit this time around. Needham Market have been relegated back to step three from National League North, while Bury Town, Quorn, Real Bedford and Worcester City have been promoted from step four.
Barwell, who were initially relegated at the end of the season, have earned a reprieve due to Farsley Celtic’s demotion elsewhere and having had the best points per game record of the step three relegated sides.
The league consists of: AFC Sudbury, Alvechurch, Banbury United, Barwell, Bishop’s Stortford, Bromsgrove Sporting, Bury Town, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Kettering Town, Leiston, Needham Market, Quorn, Real Bedford, Redditch United, Royston Town, Spalding United, St Ives Town, Stamford, Stourbridge, Stratford Town and Worcester City.