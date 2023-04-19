The Puritans have secured funding from the National League Trust to launch free after-school family activities and a new Squad Girls’ Football programme in Banbury next month.

The 4-5pm after-school sessions are aimed at 4–11-year-olds and will take place every Wednesday from May 3 until the start of the summer holidays (July 19).

The sessions will be run by the Puritans fitness and wellness coach, Sindy Matthews, at the Hill Youth and Community Centre in Bretch Hill and will involve a wide variety of activities, from learning archery to playing stuck in the mud.

As well as the after-school sessions, a Squad Girls' Football programme created by England Football, which is designed to help girls aged 12–14 who want to improve their ability, will run every Monday night between 5 and 6pm.

The Squad Girls’ programme will be delivered by Banbury United’s women’s coach, Mark Andrews, and will start on May 15.

Lisa Dixon, Banbury United’s board director, said: "It’s great news that we can put on these free after-school sessions for primary-school-aged children and their families, as well as getting girls into football. We can’t wait to get going.

"We are incredibly grateful to The National League Trust for funding this and other community programmes that we’re increasingly able to deliver as a club. There is a direct correlation between the success of our teams on the pitch—particularly our promotion to the National League North this season—and our ability to support the Banbury community."

Banbury United will also be running a number of community-based activities for families during the summer term, including:

Family Sessions at The Hill with Sindy, which are free and run from 09:30-11:00am on Monday and Wednesday and from 4:00-5:00pm on Wednesday.

The Wildcats for girls sessions on Thursdays from 5:00-6:00pm on the North Oxfordshire Academy astroturf pitch that cost £2 per session, and the Mini Reds for boys and girls aged 4–7 on Sundays at the Banbury United Plant Hire Community Stadium, which is also £2 per session.