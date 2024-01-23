​Banbury United issue bans after Brackley trouble

The incidents took place at St James' Park on New Year's Day.

Puritans supporters were found to have broken ground regulations following an incident at the match, which Banbury lost 3-1.

Banbury fans illegally entered a section of the ground allocated to home fans, the match having been segregated beforehand.

The club could now face fines or sanctions from the FA as a result.

A statement on the official Banbury United website, issued by the board of directors, explained that after investigations by the club had taken place, action was now being taken against those responsible.

It read: “During the Vanarama National League North match at Brackley Town’s football ground on Monday 1st January 2024, a small, distinct group of spectators broke out of the segregated area designated for Banbury United supporters and forcibly entered the area designated for Brackley Town supporters where disorder and some violent behaviour ensued.

“As communicated in a statement on January 1st, the club is taking strong action in relation to these incidents.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation and a number of individuals have been identified as breaching ground regulations via the evidence of high-resolution images of the incident from official photographers.

“From this week, we are issuing letters communicating stadium bans and Acceptable Behaviour Contracts to these individuals. Letters will be sent by post where possible or presented in person by the cub’s security team if/when affected individuals next arrive at the ground.

“Banbury United is being investigated by the FA for this incident, which could result in the Club being fined or sanctioned. As part of this investigation, the club has had the opportunity to comment on security provisions at Brackley.

"Northamptonshire Police and Thames Valley Police are conducting separate criminal investigations in parallel to this action.

“We understand that Brackley Town FC is administering its own measures to its fans who were involved in this incident.

“It is not the role of the club to take a view on who was or wasn’t to blame for this incident. These actions are to enforce repeatedly communicated ground regulations.

"The club has a duty to promote the safety and security of spectators at home and away matches, to uphold its reputation, control costs and protect its sustainability. We want safe and enjoyable match days for our community-owed Club.