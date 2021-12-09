Banbury United hope to bounce back in a huge clash

Action from Banbury United's 2-1 defeat at St Ives Town. Picture by Julie Hawkins

Banbury United find themselves in an unusual position this weekend as they attempt to bounce back from a defeat - and they will try to do it in one of the biggest games of the season so far.

The Puritans suffered their first loss of the season in the Southern League Premier Central last weekend as they were beaten 2-1 at St Ives Town.

They missed the chance to hit back on Tuesday when their home clash with Biggleswade Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they are back at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on what could be described as ‘Super Saturday’.

Andy Whing’s team, who are third, entertain leaders Coalville Town while second-placed Peterborough Sports head to fourth-placed Alvechurch.

Banbury are four points behind Coalville with two games in hand while the two teams shared a 1-1 draw in Leicestershire towards the end of last month.

And Whing said: “It was very disappointing that the game was off on Tuesday.

“I have seen some comments from them (Biggleswade) but I have travelled from Birmingham and a number of our players have travelled to get there as well.

“There were puddles on the pitch and it was the right decision but it was frustrating because we wanted the game on so we could try to get last Saturday out of our system as quickly as possible.

“But we are looking forward to the weekend now.

“It’s a big game but it’s not one we are afraid of. It’s not going to define our season, just like last Saturday won’t define anything.

“We still should have won the game but we got caught on the counter as we went to try to win it and that’s what happens sometimes.

“We have got to December and have only lost one league game, which is unbelievable.

“We have done fantastically well and we have put ourselves in a really good place.

“We wanted to be up there at the start of the season and we probably didn’t think it would go as well as it has so far.

“We’ve had our first defeat and it’s crucial we get back on the horse.

“It’s going to be tough, obviously. We played them a couple of weeks ago and I felt we should have won the game.

“So we will go into it full of confidence. We would have loved to have played on Tuesday but what a game we have now to try to bounce back in.