Banbury United confirm friendly schedule

​Banbury United have confirmed their list of pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

​The Puritans will again be preparing for life in the Southern Premier League Premier Central, having finished 12th in the same division last season, simultaneously being the league’s lowest scorers but having the best defence.

And now Simon Hollyhead’s men will be getting their sights set on their first opponents for when they return to training next month.

They will open up with a home game against Oxford City on Saturday, July 12 (3pm), facing a side who finished 19th in the National League North last season.

Three days later, on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm), Banbury will then welcome Tamworth who finished just four points outside the play-off places in the National League’s top flight.

On Saturday, July 19 (3pm), another home game will see another National League North side pay a visit, as Hereford FC, who finished a point outside the top seven, will be the visitors to the Spencer Stadium.

Then will follow the Puritans’ only away game of the pre-season campaign when they make the very short trip to Easington Sports to play for the Ron Thomas Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, July 22 with a 7.30pm. Sports finished 14th in the United Counties Premier South last season, two levels below Banbury.

On Saturday, July 26, Banbury will then welcome Solihull Moors, who finished 14th in the National League.

The pre-season schedule will then be rounded off with another home game, this time against Gloucester City.

City play at the same level as Banbury but in the SPL Premier Division South, and finished fourth last season before being beaten in the play-off final by AFC Totton.

The SPL Premier Central fixtures are due to be released in the first week of July, the campaign starting on Saturday, August 9.