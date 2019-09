The Puritans had to be content with a solitary BetVictor Southern League point following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Coalville Town.

Giorgio Rasulo gave United the early lead in Saturday's Premier Central clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

But Joe Doyle-Charles hit a stunning late equaliser to preserve Coalville's unbeaten record. United finished the game with only ten men following Jack Westbrook's red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.