​Banbury United boss appoints backroom staff

Tom Lorraine in action for AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Photo: Getty Images.

​Simon Hollyhead has continued his Banbury United rebuild by confirming his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

​Hollyhead was appointed in May and has been recruiting heavily on the playing side as he prepares for the new Southern Premier League Central campaign.

And he’s now confirmed the coaches who will work alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Lorraine has arrived as assistant manager, having previously played for the Club during his playing days.

Lorraine played at AFC Rushen and Diamonds last season, a club at which he spent a large part of his career.

His previous clubs include Cambridge City, Cogenhoe United, Daventry Town and Woodford United.

The striker retired at the end of last season and said: “I am very pleased to become part of the coaching staff at Banbury United. Having known Simon for a couple of years now, I have seen that our outlook and views on football are very similar, and I am excited to work with him, the other staff members, and all the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As somebody who grew up, and still lives and works locally, I know how important this football club is to the town and community.

“This is an opportunity for me to bring many years of non-league experience to our changing room, and work amongst many fantastic people, to bring success to Banbury United once again.”

Hollyhead and Lorraine will be joined by volunteer coaches Matty Haycocks and Terry Thomson. Haycocks is a firm fixture at Banbury United and, just like goalkeeper, Jack Harding, will spend his tenth season supporting the first team this year.

Thomson has been involved in the club since autumn 2023, becoming a director last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a former semi-professional football player, a registered match official, a UEFA B Licence holder through the Scottish FA and has recently acquired a Level 2 Talent Identification qualification and has plans to acquire his UEFA A Licence.