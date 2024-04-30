​Banbury to appoint Farrell as new chairman

Banbury are to appoint Wayne Farrell as chairman.

​The move is subject to election by club members at United’s forthcoming EGM, with Farrell having already been co-opted to the board according to Community Benefit Society rules.

A club statement read: “Wayne is a senior leader within the hospitality sector, with over 25 years’ experience in developing and enhancing small to medium sized businesses.

"His strategic capabilities are well placed to help improve every aspect of the club.

"Banbury United’s recent relegation has created an opportunity to restructure and reset, and Wayne is skilled to lead us on this journey.

Farrell has considerable experience in capital investment projects, and spent a year seconded to Portsmouth FC as they navigated administration during the 2011- 2012 season.

He said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to become a custodian of this great club. Everywhere I look, I can only see opportunity for Banbury United.

"Having been a Banbury resident for over 20 years, I am fully aware of the challenge ahead, from securing our home for the future, to delivering a playing staff and first team that will compete and move forwards. This includes our U18 Development Squad, our Women’s first team, and girls’ and boys’ football across all youth ages.