Banbury team says ‘hello’ to fresh new look

A football team will be looking smarter than ever on the pitch thanks to sponsorship from the Banbury branch of a national company.

Hello Fresh has sponsored the training tops of Hardwick Sports FC after the firm reached out to the community.

Hardwick FC team member Kyle Field works at Hello Fresh and asked if the company could sponsor some of the team’s kit. Sally Harper-Burns, from Hello Fresh, pictured with Danny Cockle, James Trevitt and Kyle, said: “Luckily we are in a good position where we can support local charities around the area. The new tops will keep the team warm in these cold winter conditions.”