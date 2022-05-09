Banbury Sea Cadets celebrate reaching national football finals in Cornwall

Having won their Oxon and Bucks district competition in December, the girls - aged 12 to 14 - triumphed in the Southern Area tournament to qualify for in the national finals next weekend.
They beat Sussex in the final at Portsmouth Naval Base last month, scoring in the last minute of the close match.
This is a huge achievement as most of the girls had never previously played football as a team.
Over the last couple of months they have seen a number of positives from teamwork and encouragement to dedication and discipline.
They have been training weekly in preparation for the big event, which all sea cadet football teams aspire to play in.
The nationals are being held at HMS Raleigh, the navy training centre in Cornwall, with the competition staged over two days.