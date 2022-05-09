Banbury Sea Cadets celebrate reaching national football finals in Cornwall

Banbury Sea Cadets won the district and area tournaments to reach the national finals in Portsmouth

Having won their Oxon and Bucks district competition in December, the girls - aged 12 to 14 - triumphed in the Southern Area tournament to qualify for in the national finals next weekend.

They beat Sussex in the final at Portsmouth Naval Base last month, scoring in the last minute of the close match.

This is a huge achievement as most of the girls had never previously played football as a team.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadet first class Alice won Female Jnr Player of the tournament

Over the last couple of months they have seen a number of positives from teamwork and encouragement to dedication and discipline.

They have been training weekly in preparation for the big event, which all sea cadet football teams aspire to play in.