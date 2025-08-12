Banbury off to a flyer as they win opener at Stratford

Banbury celebrate Yaw Ofusu's goal. Photo: BUFC.

An early strike from captain Yaw Ofosu and a Luke Stokoe double sealed opening day victory for Banbury United as they began life under boss Kelvin Langmead in style.

The Puritans got their Southern League Premier Central campaign off to the perfect start with a confident victory on the road.

It took just three minutes for The Puritans to break the deadlock, as Ofosu reacted quickest to a rebound in the box after a sharp early long throw in forced a fine save from the Stratford keeper. The centre-back made no mistake from close range to give Banbury the lead.

Chances continued to fall Banbury’s way in the first half, including a dangerous free-kick from Giles and a goalmouth scramble that saw Ferguson go close. Conditions became scrappier as the wind picked up, but The Puritans went into the break with a deserved one-goal advantage.

Luke Stokoe (left) celebrates scoring. Photo: BUFC.

After the restart, Stokoe stole the spotlight. He cut inside and saw his effort deflect beyond the keeper to make it 2-0 on 53 minutes.

Just ten minutes later, he grabbed his second to make it 3-0 - a composed run and finish into the net to cap a fine performance.

Stratford had a brief spell of pressure, with Jack Harding called into action to make two excellent saves, the first a brave one-on-one stop to deny Henry Landers.

The hosts’ hopes were dealt a further blow when Landers was shown a second yellow card and dismissed with just over ten minutes to play.

Banbury saw out the game comfortably, with James Alabi almost adding a fourth (90+4') - just failing to connect with Kaydon Gardiner-Solomon’s cross.