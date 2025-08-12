Banbury off to a flyer as they win opener at Stratford
The Puritans got their Southern League Premier Central campaign off to the perfect start with a confident victory on the road.
It took just three minutes for The Puritans to break the deadlock, as Ofosu reacted quickest to a rebound in the box after a sharp early long throw in forced a fine save from the Stratford keeper. The centre-back made no mistake from close range to give Banbury the lead.
Chances continued to fall Banbury’s way in the first half, including a dangerous free-kick from Giles and a goalmouth scramble that saw Ferguson go close. Conditions became scrappier as the wind picked up, but The Puritans went into the break with a deserved one-goal advantage.
After the restart, Stokoe stole the spotlight. He cut inside and saw his effort deflect beyond the keeper to make it 2-0 on 53 minutes.
Just ten minutes later, he grabbed his second to make it 3-0 - a composed run and finish into the net to cap a fine performance.
Stratford had a brief spell of pressure, with Jack Harding called into action to make two excellent saves, the first a brave one-on-one stop to deny Henry Landers.
The hosts’ hopes were dealt a further blow when Landers was shown a second yellow card and dismissed with just over ten minutes to play.
Banbury saw out the game comfortably, with James Alabi almost adding a fourth (90+4') - just failing to connect with Kaydon Gardiner-Solomon’s cross.