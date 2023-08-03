Banbury have the ‘buzz’ as big kick-off in National League North approaches

Mark Jones insists the “buzz” is there for Banbury United as they get ready to kick-off the new Vanarama National League North season.

It’s been a summer of change for the Puritans following the departure of former boss Andy Whing and the vast majority of last season’s squad.

But former Hemel Hempstead Town manager Jones has overseen a rebuild of the playing staff and Banbury rounded off pre-season with a 1-0 win over National League outfit Maidenhead United last weekend, courtesy of Jack Davies’ goal.

Now all eyes are on the opening game of the new campaign as United take on Spennymoor Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Jack Davies takes the congratulations after scoring the only goal in Banbury United's friendly win over Maidenhead United. Picture by Julie Hawkins

And Jones said: “We are very much looking forward to the season starting.

“You still get that buzz when the first game is just around the corner and there is a different feel when there are three points to play for.

“We feel as though we made some good progress throughout pre-season and myself, the staff and the players we have are looking forward to getting going.

“It’s a tough one against Spennymoor who were just outside the play-offs last season.

“But we will assess it week by week and game by game and see where we are.”

Jones admits it has been a tough task to throw together a virtually whole new squad over the past few weeks.

But the manager now feels fairly content with what he has at his disposal, although more signings are possible this week before the new season begins.

“We are settling down with the squad now,” Jones added.

“It’s been well documented that we have had to look at an awful lot of players but, as I said to the staff last week, we have to make decisions and go with people.

“We could look at player after player after player but we have to settle things down and we have to trust in the lads who we have got in and show some commitment towards them.

“They have worked hard in pre-season and they have taken on board what we have asked for.