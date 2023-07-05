Banbury handed home advantage on opening day of National League North season

Banbury United will have home advantage on the opening day of the Vanarama National League North season when they take on Spennymoor Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

That clash on Saturday, August 5 will then be followed by back-to-back away matches at Scarborough Athletic (August 12) and Gloucester City (August 15).

Mark Jones’ team will face local rivals Brackley Town twice over the festive period with the home game being on Boxing Day while the return encounter will be at St James Park on New Year’s Day.

The Puritans’ final game of the season will see them entertain Tamworth on Saturday, April 20.

Banbury United will be on home soil on the first day of their league season

BANBURY UNITED NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 5: Spennymoor Town (H)

Sat 12: Scarborough Athletic (A)Tue 15: Gloucester City (A)Sat 19: Chester (H)Sat 26: Rushall Olympic (A)Mon 28: Buxton (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: South Shields (A)Tue 5: Alfreton Town (H)Sat 9: Warrington Town (H)Sat 16: Emirates FA Cup 2QSat 23: Farsley Celtic (A)Sat 30: Emirates FA Cup 3Q

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Blyth Spartans (H)Sat 14: Peterborough Sports (A)Sat 21: Darlington (H)Tue 24: Boston United (A)Sat 28: Southport (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Chorley (H)

Tue 7: Scunthorpe United (H)Sat 11: Tamworth (A)Tue 14: Hereford (A)Sat 18: Isuzu FA Trophy 2Tue 21: Bishop’s Stortford (H)Sat 25: Curzon Ashton (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: King’s Lynn Town (A)Sat 9: Isuzu FA Trophy 3Sat 16: Farsley Celtic (H)Sat 23: Warrington Town (A)Tue 26: Brackley Town (H)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Brackley Town (A)Sat 6: Peterborough Sports (H)

Sat 13: Blyth Spartans (A)Sat 20: Spennymoor Town (A)

Tue 23: Gloucester City (H)Sat 27: Scarborough Athletic (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Chester (A)Sat 10: Rushall Olympic (H)

Sat 17: Buxton (A)Tue 20: Alfreton Town (A)Sat 24: South Shields (H)

MARCH

Sat 2: Darlington (A)Sat 9: Southport (H)Tue 12: Boston United (H)Sat 16: Scunthorpe United (A)Sat 23: Curzon Ashton (A)

Fri 29: Hereford (H)

APRIL

