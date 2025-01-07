Banbury forced to postpone tonight’s clash against Oxford United because of waterlogged pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury United have been forced to postpone tonight’s (Tuesday, January 7) cup game against Oxford United due to a flooded pitch.

The Puritans were set to face Oxford United in the quarter finals of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup this evening.

However, the grounds team at Banbury’s Plant Hire Community Stadium have decided to call the game off due to ‘flooding and icy conditions’.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Sadly, despite our best efforts to get today’s game against Oxford United on, the match has been postponed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Fans who purchased a ticket for tonight's game will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled date.

Anyone preferring to receive a refund on their ticket instead is advised to email [email protected]

For more information, including updates on the rescheduled date, visit: https://www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/