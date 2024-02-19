Banbury football club calls for better facilities after three weeks of called off games due to flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easington Sports Football Club made the statement on social media yesterday (February 18), frustrated that the club’s busy schedule was once again postponed because of flooding.

The club, which plays its home games at its Addison Road ground on land adjacent to the Blessed George Napier School, has said that over 20 games across all age groups have been called off.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This is now the eighth weekend affected by postponements across the board, and with no 3G/4G facilities in the Banburyshire area, grass pitches are struggling to cope.

Easington Sports has appealed for local authorities to help them combat flooding after waterlogged pitches disrupted games for the past three weeks.

"Maybe it is time that all the authorities come together to invest in better facilities for the sake of the game and the well-being of localised players!”

Easington Sports says that its men’s, women's and youth sides often face opponents with far better artificial grass in both third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) pitch facilities than theirs.

They say that the level of play is improved on better pitches, which attracts more locals to play and benefits the whole community.

