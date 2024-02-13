​Banbury face Buxton battle

Banbury were last in action at Chester on February 3. Photo: BUFC.

The Bucks are only one point ahead of Banbury in the National League North standings, a poor run of form ending with a 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on February 3 in what was their last league game.

Like Banbury, whose home game with Rushall Olympic was called off last weekend, Buxton also had a weather-enforced weekend free of any action, although they did have a county cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Saturday will see a second game in charge for new Puritans boss Kevin Wilson, who took over from Mark Jones at the start of the month and oversaw the 1-1 draw at Chester FC.

Wilson has said he’s still keen to add more players to the Banbury squad, with experienced striker Ricky Johnson already having arrived back at the club and defender Charlie Waller’s loan from MK Dons having been extended until the end of the season.

Speaking to Puritans Radio, Wilson said: “We are looking to bolster the squad and improve the squad, so it’s been quite a week contacting people, seeing what’s available, and one area we need to be better in is at the top end of the pitch and scoring more goals so that’s one of the priorities at the moment.

"Securing Charlie Waller to the end of the season is like signing a new player really because he’s been immense. For a young kid of his age he’s really been excellent and has quite a bit to his game.

"We’ve had little chats about where he can improve and MK Dons are really pleased with his progress and how he’s been looked after.”

On his return to management, Wilson added: “It’s great to be back. I’ve missed it. When football’s a big part of your life – it’s been 40-odd years since I was last at Banbury United – it still gives me the same buzz watching games as it did when I played.

"So I hope we get some good crowds that get behind the boys – we’re going to have some ups and downs but we’re looking up, not down.

"We’re looking to get in the play-offs and if the players can just get to know what I want and expect, which is the kind of hard work I made a living from and saw me get better as I went along.”