Banbury bring in former Oxford United duo

Nico Jones is among the new faces at Banbury.

​Banbury United boss Simon Hollyhead has continued his squad rebuild with the acquisition of yet more players in recent days.

​Midfielder AJ George has returned to the Puritans, having previously played just once for them on loan from Oxford United back in 2015.

Having left Oxford, he joined Mansfield Town in 2016, where he would have further loan spells at Mickleover Sports, Hednesford Town and North Ferriby United during his time at the then League Two club.

Permanent spells with Chippenham Town, Oxford City, AFC Rushden and Diamonds and Tamworth followed, before most recently playing his football for Redditch United.

George has also represented Antigua and Barbuda on the international stage, scoring on his debut against Aruba in a Caribbean Cup qualifying match back in 2016.

He said: "After talking through things with Simon, I’m excited to get going and see what the season has to offer.

"My goals and the club’s goals align and that’s a big reason in me being here."

Also signing is defender Nico Jones.

Formerly of Fulham and Oxford United’s academies, Jones spent time out on loan whilst at the U’s, with Oxford City and Havant & Waterlooville.

Jones made three League One appearances for United, with eight senior appearances in total, and became Oxford’s youngest ever captain at the age of 17 in an EFL Trophy victory over Crawley Town in 2019.

The former Republic of Ireland U19 international then joined Brentford in 2021, playing a regular part in their B team.

A spell at Burgess Hill Town in the second half of last season followed, and Jones will now join The Puritans in the new campaign.