Banbury boss Whing wants ‘town out in force’ for their big FA Trophy clash

The Puritans have reached the last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy for the first time since 1974 and take on National League side Gateshead at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

It’s the latest in a long list of big games Whing’s team have created for themselves in knockout competitions having already tasted some memorable moments in the Emirates FA Cup

And with his team being three wins away from a huge day out at the home of English football, Whing is hoping the fans will raise the roof and roar his players on this weekend.

Banbury United earned their place in the last 16 of the FA Trophy with a 3-2 win over Coalville Town. Picture by Julie Hawkins

“I don’t think people realise how big this game is to be honest,” the Banbury boss said.

“It’s a massive game for the football club. It’s the first time since 1974 we have been at this stage and only the second time we have ever got this far as well.

“We have created some history in the FA Cup in the past few seasons and now we want to do it again in the FA Trophy.

“It’s one we are really looking forward to. We know it’s going to be tough. We’re up against a full-time team and they had a good result (a 2-0 win) at Solihull Moors last weekend.

“But it’s one of those big days that you are really excited for and you hope the whole town comes out in force.

“We have been a bit quiet lately so it would be great to have the fans as raucous as they can be and hopefully have a special day for the club.”

Banbury will be looking to bounce back in style this weekend after they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Kettering Town in the Vanarama National League North last Saturday.

United had been due to be back in action on Tuesday night but their Oxfordshire Senior Cup quarter-final with Eas ington Sports was postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.