Banbury boss: ‘We were not at our best in draw’

Banbury United boss ​Mark Jones was left reasonably happy with taking a point from Saturday’s game at home to Farsley Celtic.

Action from Banbury's draw with Farsley on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Jones felt his side didn’t play all that well but Manny Maja’s late equaliser earned a 1-1 draw.

Banbury were due to host Chorley on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian went to press, but speaking to Puritans Radio after Saturday’s game, Jones also paid tribute to the opposition.

He said: "Credit to Farsley for coming and making it very difficult for us. It wasn’t a fantastic performance from us and our ball retention was poor.

"So even though we weren’t at our best we kept going and showed a good attitude to get a point from the game because if you’re not at your best you’ve got to try and find a way to get something.

"I don’t know whether Tuesday’s win at King’s Lynn took a lot out of us – the players looked a bit lethargic at times today – but credit to Farsley as it’s seven games unbeaten for them now and they get a lot of men behind the ball which makes it very difficult and they’re very organised defensively.

"Our quality wasn’t there today and we needed to be better in the final third of the pitch and that’s not just the forward players, that’s anyone who finds themselves in those positions.

"It’s another point but we’re not overly happy with the performance.

"When Farsley scored there was plenty of time to go and they dropped quite deep and allowed us a lot of possession, especially down the left where we had a lot of space.”

Louis Hall and Lawson D’ath both picked up knocks during the game, although Jones was hopeful Hall could have featured against Chorley.

Jones also added that loan moves may be in the offing in the coming days given limited squad options at this stage and a busy period of games over Christmas.

