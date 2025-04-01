Banbury boss: We just couldn’t put the ball in the net

Banbury and Stratford couldn't be separated on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead felt his Banbury United side deserved three points from their clash at home to Stratford Town on Saturday.

The goalless draw made it four games unbeaten for the Puritans and means they ended the weekend nine points clear of the relegation zone with six games to play.

But Hollyhead felt it could have been more.

​He said: “We’re gutted not to win the game. Apart from them hitting the post, Jack Harding in goal hasn’t had anything to do and our defensive shape and resilience was impressive.

"Some of our build-up play caused them problems and we got into some good situations and had some good entries into the box, but we couldn’t put the ball in the net.”

Banbury were due to go to Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night (1st) after this week’s Guardian had gone to press. They then return to Suffolk again on Saturday to play Leiston.

*Prior to the Stratford game, Banbury confirmed the signing of Tyler Bruck from National League outfit Solihull Moors, on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old centre-forward has previously enjoyed spells at Lye Town, Studley and Bromsgrove Sporting.

*Banbury United FC have announced the formation of a new open-age Development Team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The side will compete in the Hellenic League Division Two, further strengthening the club’s player pathway and providing a crucial link between the youth and first teams.

The team will be managed by current U18 coaches Carl Ashford and Ben Hayes, who bring a wealth of experience in developing young talent at the club, with 15 youth team players combining for over 30 first-team appearances over the past two seasons.

Their appointment ensures continuity and progression for players looking to take the next step in their footballing journey.