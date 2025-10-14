Banbury boss satisfied despite cup draw
The Puritans were due to head to Hertfordshire on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian went to press, after the two sides drew 1-1 in Banbury on Saturday.
Reece Styche cancelled out St Albans’ opener to earn a share of the spoils, before the first round (proper) draw on Monday saw the winners of the replay ensured of a trip to face League One side Burton.
Speaking after Saturday’s draw, Banbury boss Kelvin Langmead told Puritans Radio: “It was tough, but we knew it would be as we’d had them watched and they have some good and experienced players.
"They nullified our threats at times but always looked like they could hurt us. It’s good to be in the hat but this was never going to be an easy game and it’s not a criticism but it just didn’t create enough in the second-half.
"We didn’t get it out to the wide areas where we would have liked and where we could have caused them a serious problem, so we’ll have another go on Tuesday.
"The lads shouldn’t be despondent – there was a good crowd which was fantastic and on the pitch the lads really worked for each other.
"They’re all really good lads and it helps create a really good environment.”
Following Tuesday’s replay, Banbury return to league action on Saturday as they host Halesowen Town, before former Puritans boss Simon Hollyhead brings his Kettering Town side to Banbury next Tuesday night.
*Banbury have confirmed the signing of former striker Chris Wreh on a dual registration basis from Bedford Town.
Wreh was the leading scorer during Banbury’s historic title winning season of 2021/22, scoring 23 goals and providing 16 assists as the Puritans won promotion.